One dead after motorcycle-vehicle crash in Yankton, SD

By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle-vehicle crash north of Yankton, South Dakota.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The names of the man and the other driver involved are not being released pending notification of families. 

They were the only ones involved in the crash.

A 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it passed another vehicle.

The motorcycle collided with a southbound 2014 Ford Fusion, which tried to avoid the collision.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The other driver, a female, was uninjured. She was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Other agencies on scene were the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, Yankton County Ambulance and Yankton Fire and Rescue. 

