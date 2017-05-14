Tanzania bus crash victims on their way to Siouxland

More Siouxland help on the way for victims of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania.

A plane from Samaritan's Purse is expected to land Sunday night at the Sioux Gateway Airport with three young patients; two girls and a boy. They range in age from 12 to 13-years old.

An exact time isn't known.

Three Siouxlanders on a mission to Tanzania saved the three survivors.

Jennifer Milby, Kevin Negaard and Manda Volkert all work with the group STEMM or Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries.

They used their medical training to stabilize the survivors and then visited them in the hospital.

STEMM then jumped into action to bring the victims to Siouxland to get treatment they couldn't get in their home country.

Mercy Medical Center will treat the patients.

The president of Tanzania called the bus crash a "national tragedy".

Thirty people were killed, including 33 students.

The bus served off a steep road into a ravine last Saturday.

Witnesses say the bus was built for just a dozen passengers.

Villagers helped pull the victims from the wreckage and the team of Siouxland then helped with the dead and the three children who lived.



