Tanzania bus crash victims on their way to Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tanzania bus crash victims on their way to Siouxland

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

More Siouxland help on the way for victims of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania.

A plane from Samaritan's Purse is expected to land Sunday night at the Sioux Gateway Airport with three young patients; two girls and a boy.  They range in age from 12 to 13-years old.

An exact time isn't known.

Three Siouxlanders on a mission to Tanzania saved the three survivors.

Jennifer Milby, Kevin Negaard and Manda Volkert all work with the group STEMM or Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries.

They used their medical training to stabilize the survivors and then visited them in the hospital.

STEMM then jumped into action to bring the victims to Siouxland to get treatment they couldn't get in their home country.

Mercy Medical Center will treat the patients.

The president of Tanzania called the bus crash a "national tragedy".

Thirty people were killed, including 33 students.

The bus served off a steep road into a ravine last Saturday.

Witnesses say the bus was built for just a dozen passengers.

Villagers helped pull the victims from the wreckage and the team of Siouxland then helped with the dead and the three children who lived.
    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.