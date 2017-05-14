Sioux City to begin flushing hydrants Monday

The Utilities Division of the City of Sioux City Utilities Department will begin flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 15, 2017.



This program is a necessary distribution system maintenance function in which sediment is expelled from the distribution system by opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow until the water appears clear.



The Utilities Division is starting a source point flushing beginning at the Southbridge water plant on the west side of I-29.



Updates will be shared as progress is made in each area.



Hydrants are flushed for several reasons:



* Even the best water can get stale if not used enough; the City maintains a fresh water supply by flushing.



* To help maintain the water quality in the mainlines by removing fine sediment that comes from our water supply and may have settled.



* Flushing will also help the City to use less chlorine but still maintain small amounts in the water system as required by State and EPA regulations.



* To make sure the hydrants are in proper working condition for fire protection.



* Verify ample flow for fire fighting.



Your water is safe to drink.



Fire hydrant flushing is preventative maintenance.



There may be a temporary drop in water pressure during testing periods.



Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing.



City personnel will do everything in their power to keep these conditions to a minimum.



If you notice discolored water, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.



If it does not clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again.



If the water has not cleared after several hours, call the Utilities Division at 279-6164.



Avoid washing clothes until the water clears.



WHEN TO EXPECT HYDRANT FLUSHING IN YOUR AREA



AREA 1: West side of I-29 - Harbor Drive area for 30 days



AREA 2: East side of I-29 - Morningside area beginning June 1, 2017 for 60 days

