Active week of weather begins with more humid Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sunday wrapped up a great weekend with a gorgeous Mother's Day.

The quiet conditions will stick around for most of the night but there is a chance of an isolated storm pushing into our western counties by the early morning hours.

This signals the beginning of an active week of weather.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Monday and especially Monday evening into the overnight hours.

Some of these could be severe with the greatest threat for large hail.

It will be quite humid both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday making it feel quite summer-like.

The next round of storms moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Again there is a risk for large hail for the entire area with these storms.

Heavy rainfall is also a possibility.

Temperatures cool off quickly with highs down to the 60s by Thursday.

Showers return Thursday night into Friday with some lingering into Saturday.

