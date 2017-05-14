Young fisherman brings traditional tournament back to Lake View, IA

The annual fishing tournament at Lake View hasn't been annual since the Iowa Department of Natural Resources decided to kill the lake five years ago, but thanks to one 11-year-old's vision, you'll find fishers reeling in some big prizes coming this summer.

"One day he said, I just want to bring back a tournament," said Tate Lahr's mother, Cora Lahr.

"I'm like, Mom, can I have a fishing tournament some day?" said fisher, Tate Lahr.

Tate been gripping a fishing pole since he learned to walk.

"My grandpa, he brought me home my first fishing pole, so, then, after that I started fishing," said Tate.

And every day after school, Tate and his buddies ride their bikes to the lake to reel in some catches.

"Whether it's days like this, even in the rain or on the ice," said Cora Lahr.

But fishing at Black Hawk Lake isn't quite the same as it used to be.

"The weekend was full, the campgrounds were full and it would attract a lot of visitors, said Cora Lahr.

The Lake View carp fishing tournament was a staple in the town for 30 years, until the Iowa DNR discovered the freshwater fish were actually polluting the water.

Since then, the traditional tournament has sunk. Then Tate decided to do something about it.

"I think it's pretty cool, like to bring one back, and just keep another one going for how long," said Tate.

"It's just amazing that he didn't just drop it," said Cora Lahr. "When he said he wanted to do it, he's been the one that's helping pursue it and really has taken on this responsibility to make sure that all angles are going to be covered. It's really...it's amazing that he's going to pull this off."

When it's time to bait some fish on the hook, the kid that's been steering the boat will take the backseat, and let the rest of Lake View fishers catch up on five years of friendly fishing fun.

The "Reel Fun" Fishing Tournament starts on June 3 at 8 a.m. Registration is $15.

First prize at the "Reel Fun" Fishing Tournament wins a $500 prize.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to preserving the lake.

For more information, call Tate at 712-665-4010.