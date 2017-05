The Tanzanian children are coming to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

V.P. of Communications for Mercy, Dave Smetter says the care will be free of charge.

The children will be treated for many injuries, including many fractures. In Tanzania injuries of that type would often result in amputees.

Smetter says the children will be in Sioux City for at least two weeks or even more to receive their care.

The group Samaritan's Purse is flying them to and from Sioux City on a private jet for free.