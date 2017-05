Here's a look at a few Mother's Day messages that hit social media Sunday.

First Lady Melania Trump put this image on Twitter with her son Baron.

She says "Happy Mother's Day".

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie shares the "loves of her life" including her two children Vale and Charley.

And, fans of the NBC TV show "This is US" were greeted with this image of across Mandy Moore as "Rebecca Pearson" with the caption "Thank you for being exactly what we needed exactly when we needed it!"

Happy Mother's Day to all moms out there!