Three generations of mothers celebrate newborn baby on Mother's Day

By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was an extra special Mother's Day for one Siouxland mother, Sunday.

Brooke Hindman gave birth to her second child at 8:52 am, Sunday morning, a baby boy, Bodhi.

Bodhi Hindman was born 20 inches long and weighed in at 8 lbs, 1 ounce.

Brooke says she was lucky to be able to spend such a special Mother's day with her mother.

"She was up for his delivery and she said it was pretty special to watch her daughter have another baby on Mother's Day," said Hindman.

"My grandma was here as well, so it was just nice getting to spend the day with everyone."

Bodhi joins a sister who just celebrated her second birthday, this past Friday.

KTIV also contacted Unity-Point St. Luke's on this Mother's Day and they say so far no delivers, which a nursing supervisor says is unusual for the hospital.

