Explorers drop final exhibition game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers drop final exhibition game

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Explorers fell to Lincoln on Sunday, 5-4. The Explorers fell to Lincoln on Sunday, 5-4.
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

The Explorers dropped their final exhibition game of the season on Sunday, falling to Lincoln 5-4 in Vermillion, S.D.

Cody Forsythe struck out the side in the second inning, but gave up two runs in the fourth inning.

The X's got one run across in the bottom of the fourth, but still couldn't come up on the right side of the result. Sioux City also lost to Lincoln by that same 5-4 score on Friday night in Kingsley, Iowa.

The Explorers have three more practices before opening the regular season on Thursday against Sioux Falls. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.