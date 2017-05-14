Explorers drop final exhibition game

The Explorers dropped their final exhibition game of the season on Sunday, falling to Lincoln 5-4 in Vermillion, S.D.

Cody Forsythe struck out the side in the second inning, but gave up two runs in the fourth inning.

The X's got one run across in the bottom of the fourth, but still couldn't come up on the right side of the result. Sioux City also lost to Lincoln by that same 5-4 score on Friday night in Kingsley, Iowa.

The Explorers have three more practices before opening the regular season on Thursday against Sioux Falls. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.