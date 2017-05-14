North grad Neustrom hits walk-off home run in Iowa's win over Oh - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

North grad Neustrom hits walk-off home run in Iowa's win over Ohio State

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sioux City North grad Robert Neustrom hit a walk-off home run in Iowa's 11-10 win over Ohio State on Sunday. Sioux City North grad Robert Neustrom hit a walk-off home run in Iowa's 11-10 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

--COLLEGE BASEBALL
Iowa 11 Ohio State 10 F
Nebraska 8 Michigan State 7 F  

--AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Lincoln 5 Sioux City 4 F  
-Exhibition Game 

