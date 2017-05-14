Chicago goalie the difference in Muskies' Game Two loss

Chicago goalie Ales Stezka made 38 saves in the Steel's 5-1 win over the Musketeers on Saturday.

The Clark Cup Finals are all squared up at one game apiece.



After the Musketeers came away with game one in overtime, 5-4, Sioux City fell short in Saturday night's game two, 5-1.

The difference between in the results of the two games may very well have been Chicago's goalie.

Ales Stezka was held out of game one of the series by the Steel as the USHL investigated whether he and a teammate signed professional contracts.



But Stezka returned to Chicago's lineup last night, facing 39 shots, and only allowing one goal, that coming in the final five minutes of regulation.

"I think Ales Stezka was the best player in the game tonight," said Musketeers head coach Jay Varady. "He made unbelievable saves. I thought we did a good job getting shots off on him, and he was excellent."

"We did have the shot advantage, we had the possession advantage, and Stezka was making great saves all night. He was the difference-maker."

Game three of the series, in Chicago, is at 7:05 on Friday night.