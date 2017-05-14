HEALTHBEAT 4: First grader overcomes vision obstacles

Mellany Fernandez is a typical first grader.



Mornings are a tough one.



But it's her resilience that's she's known for.



Mellany was born blind -- and works with a teacher for the visually impaired a few times a week.



"I think most of the time we have a lot of fun don't we," said Becky Rieken. "Yea," says Mellany Fernandez.



In their sessions Mellany learns to read and write braille.



"With braille, it's a six dot configuration and so Mellany has to feel with her fingers," said Rieken, "So her fingers have to be very very sensitive to what's under them."



And Mellany thinks it's pretty fun.



"Yea, I really like it," said Mellany.



However, there are a few challenges with learning braille.



Rieken says there are contractions for letters like the "CH" or "CC."



Also, certain contractions can mean words in a sentence: like 'D' means 'do' and the letter 'C' means 'can.'



Therefore, Mellany has to do a lot of problem solving when reading braille.



"There might be some words that she hasn't learned yet," said Rieken, "So she has to figure out what makes sense in the sentence. Sometimes there will be contractions in a sentence that she hasn't learned yet but she will just sound them out, don't you?"



In the halls, Mellany is learning to use her cane to get around ... although she seems to know the way.



In the classroom Mellany works right along side her classmates.



Using her braille writer and worksheets.



Even her name tag is in braille.



"We want to make sure that our students are doing that same thing that her peers are doing and have the same curriculum and material," said Rieken, "So she has her braille and the other have print."



Mellany can write braille two ways: one with her braille writer or with a briallenote APEX.



It's an electronic note taker that allows her to make folders and write braille.



Recently Mellany competed in a braille challenge competition in Nebraska City.



Rieken says it was a good way for Mellany to be around other visually impaired students.



"It wasn't just about academics. It was about friendship. It was about learning and meeting other people that have the same different ability," said Rieken.



And Mellany thought it was pretty cool too.



"It was fun. One was spelling, one was proofreading and one was reading comprehension." said Mellany.



Of course, these are tools and ways Mellany overcomes any challenges thrown her way.