Jolly Rancher pop-tarts - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jolly Rancher pop-tarts

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Kellogg's is announcing today its launch of pop-tarts toaster pastries with the flavor of Jolly Rancher candy.

The limited-time edition jolly rancher flavored pop-tarts come in three flavors: cherry, green apple and watermelon.

Would you try them and if so what's your favorite flavor? 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.