How's the future looking for the family farm?

Myron Pingle's grandfather purchased the family farm near Aurelia, Iowa. It has been in the Pingle family for 107 years

Myron Pingle watches as his son, Paul, works on a tractor on the family farm near Aurelia, Iowa

We rely on our farmers to feed the world, but they're in a constantly-changing and always-uncertain profession. Is farming still a profitable and desireable line of work?

Farming is the backbone of the Siouxland economy. We rely on our farmers to feed the world, but they're in a constantly-changing and always-uncertain profession.

Is farming still a profitable and desirable line of work?

Myron and Paul Pingle are a father-son team, grain and livestock farmers near Aurelia, Iowa. They grow corn and soybeans, buy feeder cattle to finish and they're part owners of a sow-farrowing operation. Myron's grandfather started the family farm with 160 acres more than a century ago. Today, it's 1,700 acres. That growth -- along with the diversity of their operation -- part of what it takes for them to remain profitable.

"We've got a lot of things going," said Myron. "And so sometimes we make money and sometimes we don't."

"Farming's different from when I was a kid and it's totally different from when dad was a kid and it's not as much physical labor as what it is managerial or book work and smarts that it takes to make a farm profitable any more," said Paul Pingle.

Terry Janssen, Iowa State University Regional Extension Education Director said, "We've had some tough economic conditions in agriculture the last couple of years. Margins have gotten tighter."

But Janssen said it is still profitable to be family farmer. "It's profitable, but you have to watch your costs and you have to be efficient. A lot of the young people that come back into agriculture might have to look at a second source of income," he said.

Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts the Census of Agriculture. The last one, in 2012, revealed there were roughly 2 million farms in America, a decrease of 4% from 5 years earlier. Fewer, but bigger, farms has been the trend for a long time.

"It's a very capital-intensive industry," said Janssen. "So producers are looking at trying to spread their costs over more acres, so generally, that has been the theme over the last 20, 25 years.

And with farming, there are always uncertainties like prices and health issues.

"You've got to be ready to look out for yourself because if you don't do it, it isn't going to happen for you and so that's one of the challenges that a self-employed person has," said Myron Pingle.

Paul Pingle believes family operations wil be here forever. "They're just going to look different than what they did 30 years ago, what they did 60 years ago, a hundred years ago," he said.

Janssen believes America needs family farmers because they provide a sense of community. "It keeps our local communities stable. It supports our schools and our local Main Street businesses and it is a way of life for a lot of people here in Iowa," he said.

Myron Pingle believes family farms are more efficient than commercial operations. "More dedication. It's my heart and soul. Why wouldn't I give it my best?" he asks.

The Pingle farm has been in the family for 107 years. There've been big years and there've been tight years, but Myron and Paul both agree there's nothing else they'd rather be doing.

"It's just a great atmosphere to bring up a family, to raise kids in," said Paul.

"lt's been a great life and we've enjoyed it all the way," Myron added.

The world needs food, so there will always be farmers. And while the role of the family farm may change, one visit to one makes it clear, they'll always be a part of life in rural America.