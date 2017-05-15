Severe storms possible through Tuesday night

See weather alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert2-3-78

The workweek started with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region as it became much more humid today. That humidity is going to stick around into tomorrow and we're going to see more chances of thunderstorms. Our first chance will come later tonight as a few thunderstorms may rumble through, a few of which could produce some small hail. A couple of these storms could linger into Tuesday morning before our next round sets up later in the day. By late Tuesday afternoon, some storms may develop in the region and these will have a better chance of becoming severe. The biggest threat at this point would be hail and gusty winds although a tornado cannot be ruled out. All of Siouxland is in a "slight" risk of severe storms on Tuesday and those storms will continue into Tuesday night. Wednesday still give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms but it's not looking like we'll see severe weather out of that activity. We do start cooling down on Thursday with a high closer to 70. We'll continue getting cooler on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s but with only a small chance of an isolated shower. Thursday night and Friday gives us a better chance of rain again and that will keep highs only near 60. Although we can't rule out a morning shower on Saturday, we mostly dry out over the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

