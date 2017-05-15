STORMTRACK 4: A few strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon

Click here to track storms right down to your street with KTIV.com's new Interactive Radar and storm tracking tools.

A warm front will be lifting through the region and that boundary is going to be the focus for some isolated thunderstorm development.

A few strong to maybe severe are possible later on this afternoon with hail and gusty winds being the main threats although and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.



Temperatures look to stay warm with highs soaring into the upper 80s thanks to a southerly flow. We'll keep the chance around tonight for a spotty storm as well mainly before midnight. ?



Meteorologist T.J. Springer



