Ram pickup recall

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than one million ram pickup trucks because their air bags and seatbelts can fail in a rollover crash.



A software glitch can prevent the seat belts and side air bags from deploying during a rollover.



The company's U.S. division says it's aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem.



The recall involves some 2013 to 2016 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickup trucks and 2014 to 2016 Ram 3500 pickups.



Fiat Chrysler plans to reprogram the software free of charge.



Grab your VIN number and see if your vehicle is affected here: https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls.html