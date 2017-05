Grammy Award-winning band PARAMORE will make their Sioux City debut at the Orpheum Theatre on September 19 as part of their "Tour Two" schedule.



Promoters said the band's brand new album in more than four years, "After Laughter", is available now, and has already released two songs, "Hard Times" and "Told You So".

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX (3849).