Tanzania survivors arrive Monday afternoon

Three Siouxlanders return from a mission from Africa with a new mission; bring three accident victims to Sioux City for treatment.

Three Siouxlanders return from a mission from Africa with a new mission; bring three accident victims to Sioux City for treatment.

The non-profit started 20-years ago, and does missionary work throughout Tanzania.

The non-profit started 20-years ago, and does missionary work throughout Tanzania.

Survivors of Tanzania bus crash expected in Sioux City on Sunday.

Survivors of Tanzania bus crash expected in Sioux City on Sunday.

UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up to help survivors of Tanzania bus crash

UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up to help survivors of Tanzania bus crash

The Tanzanian children are coming to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

The Tanzanian children are coming to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

More Siouxland help on the way for victims of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania.

More Siouxland help on the way for victims of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania.

Tanzania bus crash victims on their way to Siouxland

Tanzania bus crash victims on their way to Siouxland

Three young survivors of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania, Africa are set to arrive in Sioux City Monday.



Three Siouxlanders on a mission trip happened across the accident scene and helped rescue the children.

Jennifer Milby, Kevin Negaard and Manda Volkert are with Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries.

That group jumped into action to bring the young victims to Siouxland to get treatment they couldn't get in their home country.

The children are expected to arrive on a private flight into Sioux City this afternoon.

The team at Mercy worked with congress to get the three children to Sioux City. pic.twitter.com/dnp8E0x3V9 — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) May 15, 2017

If you would like to help you can call STEMM at (712) 258-8282.

They also put together a GoFundMe account as well.