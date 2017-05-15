Tanzania survivors arrive Monday afternoon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tanzania survivors arrive Monday afternoon

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Three young survivors of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania, Africa are set to arrive in Sioux City Monday.

Three Siouxlanders on a mission trip happened across the accident scene and helped rescue the children.

Jennifer Milby, Kevin Negaard and Manda Volkert are with Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries.

That group jumped into action to bring the young victims to Siouxland to get treatment they couldn't get in their home country.

The children are expected to arrive on a private flight into Sioux City this afternoon.

If you would like to help you can call STEMM at (712) 258-8282.

They also put together a GoFundMe account as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.