Above average temps through Tuesday

A big ridge will continue to dominate the center part of our nation as we work throughout the next 36 hours with temperatures rising into the upper 80s both today and Tuesday. SW winds will begin to take over tomorrow thanks to a warm front that will lift northward throughout the Upper Midwest Monday afternoon. This will also bring in higher humidity levels as dew points will likely be near and above 70° across some parts of Siouxland Tuesday afternoon. Due to the southerly flow and high humidity, weak waves of moisture that will be moving through will easily fire up into thunderstorms so that will be something to watch out for very closely throughout the next couple of days. Some thunderstorms could turn severe later on Monday night and then again Tuesday afternoon into the overnight. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail but we can't even out rule an isolated tornado. Make sure you stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest. As the cold front passes late in the day on Tuesday, much cooler conditions arrive Wednesday throughout the remainder of the workweek.