Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed $56.5 million in state spending during the next two years.

Ricketts said Monday the cuts are a thoughtful and measured approach to continued declines in revenue.

He says the Legislature relied on gimmicks to balance the budget instead of making difficult cuts.

His changes will cut 0.5% from most state agencies.

The Department of Correctional Services, K-12 education and the property tax credit relief fund would not be affected.

Ricketts also reduced the amount transferred from a highway fund to avoid increasing the state's gas tax.