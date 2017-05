A former Spencer, Iowa, pastor charged with sexual exploitation will serve up to five-years in prison following his guilty plea.

In court on Monday, Kevin Grimes agreed to plead guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation by a counselor that was related to his time at the Spencer "Dream Center".

Court documents say, from 2011 to 2016, Grimes engaged in a pattern of conduct to engage in sexual conduct with four emotionally dependent clients.

Grimes was also accused of engaging in sex acts with one victim on two separate occasions.