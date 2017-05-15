Branstad signs off on funding for Lewis & Clark Regional Water System

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has approved a $2.25 million federal funding advance for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this fiscal year.

The money will be used to complete the design and secure easements for the 19 mile segment of pipeline between the South Dakota side of the Big Sioux River, and Sioux Center.

The bill Branstad signed also commits $4.75 million for the 2019 fiscal year infrastructure.

Lewis & Clark is one of only a handful of projects to have 2019 fiscal year funding committed.