OSHA cites Big Ox Energy, issues $51,000 in fines

Big Ox Energy has received two more citations from safety regulators.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, issued the citations Friday, citing safety issues at its South Sioux City plant.

The citations detail nine violations and total nearly $51,000 in penalties. The citations result from two inspections following two reports of worker injury.

Earlier this month investigators cited Big Ox for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees.

Big Ox's Kevin Bradley says the company plans to discuss the violations with OSHA this week.

Sewer odor issues blamed on the plant displaced as many as two dozen families at their height last fall.