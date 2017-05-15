OSHA cites Big Ox Energy, issues $51,000 in fines - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

OSHA cites Big Ox Energy, issues $51,000 in fines

Posted:

Big Ox Energy has received two more citations from safety regulators.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, issued the citations Friday, citing safety issues at its South Sioux City plant. 

The citations detail nine violations and total nearly $51,000 in penalties. The citations result from two inspections following two reports of worker injury.

Earlier this month investigators cited Big Ox for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees.

Big Ox's Kevin Bradley says the company plans to discuss the violations with OSHA this week.

Sewer odor issues blamed on the plant displaced as many as two dozen families at their height last fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.