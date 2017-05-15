Explorers have three major league players on 2017 roster

Tony Campana is one of three former MLB players on the X's roster.

The Explorers open their 25th anniversary season on Thursday. Sioux City will play the Sioux Falls Canaries in their 2017 opener.

The X's dropped their final exhibition game on Sunday, 5-4 to Sioux Falls. Sioux City finished 1-4 in the preseason but are coming off of back to back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history.

The X's have three former major leaguers on the roster -- ex-Cubs Tony Campana and Josh Vitters and former Rockies pitcher Alex White. That experience should help keep Sioux City in the playoff race again.

"With those names comes higher salaries and we do have a salary cap in this league," said X's manager Steve Montgomery. "You got to perform and you got to produce. If they're not producing it's my job to find people that do produce."

Game time Thursday is 7:05. Game two is Friday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park, before the final two games of the series shift to Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday.