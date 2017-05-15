South Sioux boys drop final in overtime thriller

Bryan Arellano had both of South Sioux City's goals in the Class B title game.

South Sioux City lost to Elkhorn South, 3-2, in overtime in the boys Class B state championship soccer game at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium on Monday.

Bryan Arellano put the Cardinals in front when his shot from the found on opening near the post for a 1-0 lead. Just 25 seconds later, Erik Sandnes got the Storm even and it was 1-1 at the half.

Arellano converted a penalty kick with 32:41 left in the second half and South Sioux City took the lead again at 2-1. Sandnes converted a penalty kick for Elkhorn South with 30:19 left and the match was tied again at 2-2. The Cardinals outshot the storm 21-7 in regulation.

After a scoreless first half of overtime, Hunter Albers scored from 35 yards out to put Elkhorn South ahead for good.

"We couldn't put them away, we had the chances to control the game, but we just couldn't put them away," said South Sioux City Head Coach Jose Gonzalez. "Don't take anything away from Elkhorn South, they're a great team, they played an excellent game. They were just better than us today."

"I told the guys to keep their heads up," said Arellano. "It was back and forth and I was hoping for one to go in, later in the second half or overtime, but unlucky for us, it didn't. That's just soccer."

South Sioux City finishes 19-4, while the Storm end their season undefeated at 20-0.