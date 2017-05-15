SC City leaders grapple with new state law expanding fireworks sales

This 4th of July could bring a boost in business for those selling bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles in Iowa.

For the first time since 1938, some businesses will be able to expand the kind fireworks they can sell thanks to Iowa lawmakers.

But, where Iowans can use those fireworks is up to individual cities.

The City of Sioux City, and Sioux City Fire Rescue, are acting quick to learn more about the law that will expand the sale of fireworks for the first time since 1938.

The new state law allows sales between June 1st and July 8th as well as from December 10th to January 3rd.

Under the law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but cannot prohibit their sale. Although they can control locations of sales.

"What the city of Sioux City has done, is a couple of years ago they knew fireworks had been discussed by the state legislature in the past and so they wanted to be proactive and they came up with some draft ordinances," said Dan Moore, mayor pro-tem for the city of Sioux City.

Monday, city council members got a copy of the draft ordinances that outlines the proposed process for granting firework sales permits through the city.

But, the city is still awaiting state administrative rules to use as guidelines.

"Administrative rules to actually set the process in place, how are state licenses issued?" said Mark Aesoph, Fire Marshal for the city of Sioux City. "Here locally if we do allow sales within the city, that will require a permitting process because we will actually go out and do the compliance on the inspections."

In the draft ordinance, provided Monday, a completed firework sale application needs to be submitted to Sioux City Fire Rescue at least 30 days prior to the first date that sales are believed to begin, which puts the city in a tight window before the June 1st date allowed by the state.

Fire Rescue presented city council with three recommendations: not allow sales within the city; if sales are approved, to limit the number of permits to sellers; and banning use of fireworks in the city.

City council members are now providing their input to the city's legal team as they put together an official draft ordinance to put on the agenda of next Monday's meeting.