Sioux City residents may see a sewer rate increase this July

Sioux City residents may see higher sewer rates in the near future.

Monday, city council approved the first of three readings that would raise sewer rates by three percent.

If passed, residents would pay an additional $1.04 a month, or $12.48 a year.

If the proposal passes all three readings, the rate hike would take effect on July 1st and would be a one time, one year increase.

Sioux City's Mayor Pro-Tem says the increase is being looked at to provide utility funds to comply with state laws and local ordinances.

"Part of what has driven this drain on our money on those funds is the relocation of our utilities on I-29," said Dan Moore, mayor pro-tem for the city of Sioux City. "The city of Sioux City has to pay or has been paying for all of those utility relocation projects. And it's very, very expensive. It started off very expensive but it's doubled, tripled in cost of what it's going to be."

City council members will have its second reading of the sewer rate hike at the city council meeting next Monday.

If it passes all three readings, this hike would be the first rate adjustment in the sewer utility since July 2011.