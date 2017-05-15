Reconstruction at Sioux City north side sinkhole to start soon

A massive sinkhole that opened up back in February on Sioux City's north side will be fixed soon.

Monday, the city council approved plans, contracts and estimated cost of the 30th Street and Pierce Street Intersection Reconstruction Project.

That's where the sinkhole formed because of a failed storm sewer.

Construction work is estimated at $300,000.

This is one of several sinkholes around the city recently.

"I think so far, every sinkhole has been associated with a line that has been broken," said Dan Moore, mayor pro-tem for the city of Sioux City. "Many of our infrastructure items, such as water lines, sewer lines are extremely old in this community. And, we're replacing as many as we can each year within the budget that we have."

The city will take bids on the project through June 6th.

Work is expected to begin in July and be completed by September.