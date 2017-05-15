City agrees to provide "bridge financing" for Gilchrist Learning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City agrees to provide "bridge financing" for Gilchrist Learning Center

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City is one step closer to the new Gilchrist Learning Center in downtown Sioux City.  

Monday, city council members agreed to provide "bridge financing" to the Art Center Association of Sioux City to build the new $3.7-million Gilchrist Learning Center. 

The 11,400 square foot learning center building will be built adjacent to the Sioux City Art Center.

It's a collaboration between the Sioux City Community School District that will allow students and teachers to better use the facility.

The Art Center Association of Sioux City is a non-profit and doesn't have the resources to provide for a construction loan.

That's why the city's help is needed to get construction going.

According to documents by the city's finance director, the city of Sioux City will proved $2.7-million in pledges through 2022.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.