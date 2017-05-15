Sex offender at center of Iowa court case dies at age 88

An 88-year-old sex offender whose attack on an elderly woman led to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling last month has died at a state mental health institute.

Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2qlMNpJ ) that 88-year-old William Russell Cubbage died Friday at the Independence Mental Health Institute. Cubbage death followed an Iowa Supreme Court ruling that the state had no legal responsibility to safeguard a 95-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted by Cubbage.

He had been released from state custody and sent to her nursing home.

Cubbage spent years in prison for sex crimes against children, but a judge allowed the state in 2010 to move him to the private nursing home.

The court's April 14 decision dismissed the state from a lawsuit filed by the women's adult children.

