LAKES AREA NEWS: Thunderstorm blasts region with winds up to 80 mph in some places

The Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator said a thunderstorm collapsed on top of the area brought a downburst along with it, producing winds that in some cases gusted to nearly 80 mph between about 4:15 and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.



There are scattered reports of trees and power lines and poles down, primarily in western portions of Jackson, Dickinson, Clay and O'Brien counties.



Downed trees were reported in Lake Park, especially in the area of South 3rd Street said, Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret.

Reports of tree damage have also been coming from the Everly area in Clay County.

Power outages were also reported in portions of Arnolds Park and in the Terrace Park area of West Okoboji.