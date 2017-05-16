Documents: Iowa gets $20,000 invoice on 2nd union lawsuit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Documents: Iowa gets $20,000 invoice on 2nd union lawsuit

Posted:
The state of Iowa has been billed more than $20,000 so far to fight a second lawsuit challenging a new collective bargaining law The state of Iowa has been billed more than $20,000 so far to fight a second lawsuit challenging a new collective bargaining law
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The state of Iowa has been billed more than $20,000 so far to fight a second lawsuit challenging a new collective bargaining law.

An invoice provided Monday to The Associated Press shows the Belin McCormick law firm in Des Moines is seeking the money for its work in April involving a lawsuit filed by the Iowa State Education Association.

Four attorneys collectively worked about 63 hours. One attorney who completed about 45 of those hours is being paid an hourly rate of $345.

The same firm and attorneys are defending the state in a similar lawsuit filed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Iowa Council 61. The firm has separately billed the state more than $57,000 so far for work on that ongoing legal challenge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.