Documents: Iowa gets $20,000 invoice on 2nd union lawsuit

The state of Iowa has been billed more than $20,000 so far to fight a second lawsuit challenging a new collective bargaining law.

An invoice provided Monday to The Associated Press shows the Belin McCormick law firm in Des Moines is seeking the money for its work in April involving a lawsuit filed by the Iowa State Education Association.

Four attorneys collectively worked about 63 hours. One attorney who completed about 45 of those hours is being paid an hourly rate of $345.

The same firm and attorneys are defending the state in a similar lawsuit filed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Iowa Council 61. The firm has separately billed the state more than $57,000 so far for work on that ongoing legal challenge.