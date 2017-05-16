Keystone XL operator reassessing interest of US producers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Keystone XL operator reassessing interest of US producers

Posted:
TransCanada Corp. is reassessing whether oil producers in North Dakota and Montana are still interested in shipping crude through its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline TransCanada Corp. is reassessing whether oil producers in North Dakota and Montana are still interested in shipping crude through its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline
BISMARK, ND (AP) -

TransCanada Corp. is reassessing whether oil producers in North Dakota and Montana are still interested in shipping crude through its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline now that they have other new options to ship their product, including the Dakota Access pipeline.

The Calgary-based company's announcement this month comes with the Keystone XL still needing approval of its proposed route through Nebraska. The Dakota Access, which was designed to transport about half of North Dakota's oil production to a shipping point in Illinois, is expected to be fully operational by June.

TransCanada spokesman Matthew John says the company plans to re-engage with prospective shippers "because of a lot of changes in the oil market."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.