TRAFFIC ALERT: Sioux City Fire Rescue evacuate residents in gas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sioux City Fire Rescue evacuate residents in gas leak area in Morningside

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

MidAmerican Energy and Sioux City Fire Rescue are on scene at Lincoln Way and South Lakeport for a gas leak in Morningside. 

MidAmerican Energy officials said a third party contractor struck a gas line. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are evacuating residents in the area and going door-to-door notifying residents. They said if you are being evacuated from the gas leak area, you may go to the Southern Hills Mall Food Court where a Sioux City Fire Rescue representative can give you more information. 

Traffic is blocked and they suggest drivers find an alternative route. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.