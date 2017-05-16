TRAFFIC ALERT: Sioux City Fire Rescue evacuate residents in gas leak area in Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
MidAmerican Energy and Sioux City Fire Rescue are on scene at Lincoln Way and South Lakeport for a gas leak in Morningside.
MidAmerican Energy officials said a third party contractor struck a gas line.
Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are evacuating residents in the area and going door-to-door notifying residents. They said if you are being evacuated from the gas leak area, you may go to the Southern Hills Mall Food Court where a Sioux City Fire Rescue representative can give you more information.
Traffic is blocked and they suggest drivers find an alternative route.