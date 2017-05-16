TRAFFIC ALERT: Sioux City Fire Rescue evacuate residents in gas leak area in Morningside

MidAmerican Energy and Sioux City Fire Rescue are on scene at Lincoln Way and South Lakeport for a gas leak in Morningside.



MidAmerican Energy officials said a third party contractor struck a gas line.



Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are evacuating residents in the area and going door-to-door notifying residents. They said if you are being evacuated from the gas leak area, you may go to the Southern Hills Mall Food Court where a Sioux City Fire Rescue representative can give you more information.

Traffic is blocked and they suggest drivers find an alternative route.

A natural gas line has been struck near the intersection of Lincoln Way and S. Lakeport Street. We are on scene. Avoid the area. #sux911 pic.twitter.com/j5qXoqXG06 — SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) May 16, 2017

The gas smell is very strong here at the corner of Nicollet Way and S. Lakeport Road pic.twitter.com/7SdtGYqtAb — Michelle Schoening (@MichelleKTIV4) May 16, 2017