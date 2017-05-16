Cyclone Tailgate Tour stops in Sioux City

It takes Siouxland Cyclone fans about three hours to see their team in person. Iowa State returned the favor, making the trip to see their fans on the Cyclone Tailgate Tour. ISU's top coaches stopped in Sioux City on Tuesday.

Head football coach Matt Campbell is just starting his second year in Ames. Campbell went 3-8 in his first season but the Cyclone did win two of their last three games to help make fans optimistic for 2017. ISU's incoming recruiting class was ranked 40th best in the country by Rivals-dot-com, their highest ranking ever.

"We see it as twofold in some ways. Number one is going out and getting the right guys that fit our program," said Campbell. "The second piece of it is developing those young men in our program and watching those guys come in a year ago and the growth that we were able to make throughout the football season and taking that momentum we had and bringing that into the off-season."

Head basketball coach Steve Prohm had an excellent second year at ISU. The Cyclones won the Big 12 tournament and won a game in the NCAA tourney, after reaching the sweet 16 in his first year. Prohm has to replace four starters, but that's just part of being a college coach.

"We've been able to get some good young guys in the program that will join us this year," said Prohm. "We were able to add some fifth year transfers to try to not get too young quick. I'm looking forward to this summer for an opportunity to see how far we can take this team from really June to March and see how much better we can get."

New wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, women's hoops coach Bill Fennelly and A-D Jamie Pollard also were in attendance. The Tailgate Tour moved to Okoboji on Tuesday night.