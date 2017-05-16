Severe storms likely tonight for parts of Siouxland

See weather alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert2-3-78

***Severe T-Storm Watch for central, southern, and eastern Siouxland until midnight***

After a few severe storms in Siouxland last night, tonight gives us a better chance of seeing severe weather as storms will either develop over the area or move in from the southwest. Southeastern Siouxland is in an "enhanced" risk of severe storms tonight which will be the most favored area of widespread severe storms. Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours and in addition to the threat of large hail and gusty winds, heavy rain is going to be a threat with some of us seeing between one and two inches of rain. The rain should move out Wednesday night leaving us with a mostly dry but cool day on Thursday with just a small chance of a shower and highs only in the low 60s. Friday brings in even cooler weather and another very good chance of rain although this time we shouldn't see the thunderstorms with that rain. Friday's rain could give us another half to one inch of rain with highs only getting into the mid 50s. Saturday stays cool with still a decent chance of some rain showers. Brighter weather finally returns Sunday and with partly cloudy skies we'll hit the upper 60s for highs with low 70s possible by Monday.

On the go, download the Storm Team 4 Weather App here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app