Nebraska man's trial in Iowa death of wife set for June

A Nebraska man will stand trial next month for the death of his estranged wife in Sioux City.

29-year-old Rogelio Morales of Hubbard, Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Morales is accused of killing 21-year-old Margarita Morales, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, on April 19th, 2015, in his car near a Sioux City home.

Court documents say Morales told investigators a fight broke out when his wife told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship and that she was seeing another man.