Morningside gas leak causes residents to evacuate their homes

About 17 homes were evacuated as precaution as well as one business -- Lakeport Dental.

Electricity is currently shut off at those homes as a precaution.

East High School and Nodland Elementary were not in danger from this gas leak.

If you have any events at these two schools you're ask to use the Sunnybrook exit.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Lt. Joe Rodriguez says it's important before they shut the gas off that it has another place to go.

"About 17 home were evacuated with one business. there were no injuries reported we will remain out here and continue to work until we have both lanes of traffic opened back up, says Sioux City Fire Rescue Lt. Joe Rodriguez. "Expect some delays I ask motorists to be safe. Slow down through this area and have some patience as you go through there."

Mid American is hoping to have the gas leak fixed by 10 o'clock tonight.

All roads are now open with the exception of the outer lane of southbound Lakeport Road.