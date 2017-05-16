Cherokee named Home Base Iowa Community - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cherokee named Home Base Iowa Community

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
One Northwest Iowa town can now call themselves a Home Base Iowa Community. 

Governor Terry Branstad helped Cherokee celebrate being a Home Base Iowa Community. 

Cherokee is now the 48th community to be recognized as part of Home Base Iowa. 

Home Base Iowa is a program that helps veterans transition into the workforce. 

The program features businesses that are looking to hire those leaving service. 

It also aims to draw more workers into the state of Iowa. 

"We're very excited that Iowa is becoming one of the most veteran friendly states and we've already... the Iowa Business Council says just their companies have placed over 2,750 veterans in jobs since this program started" says Gov. Terry Branstad 

