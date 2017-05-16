Residents seek refuge at the mall during Morningside gas leak

After hours of voluntarily evacuating because of a gas leak in Morningside, residents were able to return to their homes around 5 p.m.

But prior to that, they were given the option of going to the Southern Hills Mall food court if they didn't have anywhere to go.

Several of the residents were at the food court since receiving notification of the gas leak around one Tuesday afternoon.

Then they were notified that they could meet at a Sioux City Fire Rescue command post near the leak, where they would be taken to their homes by fire rescue and MidAmerican Energy for safety.

Some of those at the mall were neighbors who didn't have any other place to go as a precaution.

So, once they were told the food court would be available, they made their way here.

One of those residents lives on Brookshire Place in Morningside.

She says it's not the first gas leak she's experienced, but it's the first time she's had to evacuate because of one.

"The doorbell rang and then some knocks on the door rather urgently, and one of the fire people told me that I needed to evacuate the house," said Gloria Ryan, a Sioux City resident. "And I said oh right away. And then I could smell it because it had a very strong odor."

There was a Sioux City Fire Rescue representative at the mall to provide residents with updates on their homes.

He also answered any other questions they had at the time.

"The food court at the Southern Hills Mall was chosen just because it's close to the area but yet far enough from the area that's being evacuated, making it easier for the evacuees to get somewhere quickly and safely," said Tom Standish, captain of the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

"Besides being notified of residents to evacuate, it was nice that the fire department has a representative here letting us know what is going on, when we can return to our homes," said Bob Bowen, a Sioux City resident.

The residents said it was nice to have the representative there so that they were kept informed about the situation.

They said they believe Sioux City Fire Rescue handled the situation well and efficiently.