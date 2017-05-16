MidAmerican Energy: Crews continue making repairs after Morningside gas leak

Dozens of Sioux City residents are now back in their homes following a gas leak in the Morningside neighborhood.

The situation was contained around five p.m and crews continued their repairs.

MidAmerican Energy officials say crews were still out there as of ten Tuesday night.

The gas leak happened shortly after noon, at South Lakeport Street and Lincoln Way.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says a third-party contractor ruptured a natural gas line.

"They were doing some horizontal boring underneath the street and that's where the gas line struck a key from underground and as gas was trying to find its way through the homes," said Lt. Joe Rodriguez, of the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

About 17 homes and one business were voluntarily evacuated.

"The doorbell rang and then some knocks on the door rather urgently, and one of the fire people told me that I needed to evacuate the house," said Gloria Ryan, a Sioux City resident. "And I said oh right away. And then I could smell it because it had a very strong odor."

Electricity was shut off as a precaution and traffic was rerouted around the impacted area.

Residents who didn't have anywhere to go were given the option of going to the food court at the Southern Hills mall where a Sioux City Fire Rescue representative provided them with updates.

"Besides being notified of residents to evacuate, it was nice that the fire department has a representative here letting us know what is going on, when we can return to our homes," said Bob Bowen, a Sioux City resident.

The leak was contained about five hours later and homeowners returned to their homes with MidAmerican Energy officials to make sure all utilities were safe.