Sen. Rounds concerned over reports of Trump's intel sharing

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets he has "an absolute right" as president to do so.

South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says he's concerned about reports that President Donald Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials.

The Republican senator said Tuesday that the president has the legal right to declassify documents. But based on the information he has, Rounds says he's "concerned that it may not have been done with sufficient care."

A spokesman for Sen. John Thune says the White House must be straightforward with the American people to get beyond "this latest distraction" so lawmakers can devote time to health care and taxes.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Kristi Noem says Noem hopes for an explanation that clears up "distractions" and lets lawmakers focus on tax, regulatory and health care overhauls.

White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says Trump's disclosures were "wholly appropriate."