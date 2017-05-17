VIDEO UPDATE: Fire severely damages business in Fostoria, Iowa

An overnight fire has destroyed a business in Fostoria.

The fire broke out at Town and Country Disposal in Fostoria last night around ten.

Fire crews say the building was fully engulfed by the time they were called to the scene.

Fire crews remained on scene until 6 this morning battling flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

The building is a total loss.

There were three trucks inside the building that were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



