Tornado outbreak in the Midwest

It was a deadly night for many in the nation's Midwest as storms, including tornadoes, moved through the region.



NBC affiliate KFOR captured this tornado on the ground in McLean, Texas. There were no reports of any damage there.



It is a different story in Elk City, Oklahoma, where officials say where one person was killed and nearly two dozen others injured.



Elk City Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to the damage.



Meanwhile, officials have confirmed one person was killed and as many as 25 others were injured after a tornado ripped through a mobile home park in Barron County, Wisconsin.



Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald described the scene as "total destruction."