Former FBI chief says Trump asked him to halt Flynn probe

Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote a memo saying President Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



Multiple sources tells NBC News that Mr. Trump told the then-FBI chief in a meeting that - quote - "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, letting Flynn go."



The meeting took place in the Oval Office in February and was a one-on-one discussion, which Mr. Trump requested following a larger National Security Meeting.



The White House denies the events in a statement to NBC News, calling it "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey."



NBC reports that Comey built a paper trail documenting what he thought was President Trump's efforts to derail the FBI's investigation of potential Russian ties to his campaign.



Last week acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told testified to Congress that he didn't know of any effort to impede the bureau's investigation.