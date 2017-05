Some amazing storm pictures out of southeast Nebraska were captured on camera on Tuesday.



It's a huge "gustnado" moving across a farm field northeast of the village of Exeter.



A 'gustnado' is a ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm.



Unlike a tornado, a gustnado spins upward from the ground and is not connected to the base of a cloud.



Gustnadoes may extend anywhere from 30-to-300 feet above the surface.



They develop when a downdraft from the parent thunderstorm hits the surface and spreads out.



Gustnadoes can last a few seconds or a few minutes, and may contain wind speeds of 60 to 80 miles-per-hour.



They may cause damage equivalent to an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado."



In this case, the storm dissipated before causing any damage.