Severe storms possible once again

Another unsettled and stormy day is on tap for us across the viewing area as a cold front begins to stall allowing more showers and storms to form. We'll see them likely throughout the day into the early part of the night before moisture begins to pull away. Heavy rain will be likely throughout our Wednesday as well with an few storms potentially turning severe later on this afternoon. The main concerns are hail and strong winds but a couple of tornadoes can't be ruled out. We look to then briefly dry out into the day tomorrow as high pressure tries building in from the north. It will be short lived though as an area of low pressure looks to move out of the 4 Corners Region Friday giving us more chances for showers and storms.

The moisture looks to linger into the first part of Saturday with some clearing taking place for the latter half of the day into Sunday. Our active pattern continues as we kick start next week with showers possible both Monday and Tuesday as a front dips down from Canada. Temperatures dip below average the next few days with highs only in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. Highs begin to climb back towards seasonable levels this weekend with 60s and 70s returning this weekend into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer