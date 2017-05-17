Severe storms possible once again - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe storms possible once again

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

Another unsettled and stormy day is on tap for us across the viewing area as a cold front begins to stall allowing more showers and storms to form. We'll see them likely throughout the day into the early part of the night before moisture begins to pull away. Heavy rain will be likely throughout our Wednesday as well with an few storms potentially turning severe later on this afternoon. The main concerns are hail and strong winds but a couple of tornadoes can't be ruled out. We look to then briefly dry out into the day tomorrow as high pressure tries building in from the north. It will be short lived though as an area of low pressure looks to move out of the 4 Corners Region Friday giving us more chances for showers and storms.

The moisture looks to linger into the first part of Saturday with some clearing taking place for the latter half of the day into Sunday. Our active pattern continues as we kick start next week with showers possible both Monday and Tuesday as a front dips down from Canada. Temperatures dip below average the next few days with highs only in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. Highs begin to climb back towards seasonable levels this weekend with 60s and 70s returning this weekend into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.