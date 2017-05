Todd Norgaard is accused of threatening neighbors with a crossbow then holing up inside his house while police tried to get him to come out

A Spencer, Iowa man is accused of threatening neighbors with a crossbow then holing up inside his house while police tried to get him to come out.

Police say 56-year-old Todd Norgaard threatened several people with the weapon just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, then retreated inside his home on East 1st Street. Officers were unable to make contact with him, so the High Risk Entry and Arrest Team was activated. A standoff ensued and through negotiations, Norgaard voluntarily turned himself over to authorities just before 2:30 this morning.

He's charged with charged with felony Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.