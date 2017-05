A Yankton man faces seven charges related to a string of rural church burglaries in March

A Yankton man faces seven charges related to a string of rural church burglaries in northern Yankton County in March.

The Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the 41-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday, after he had finished serving some jail time in Nebraska. He remains jailed on $10,000 bond, awaiting his initial court appearance on charges including burglary, theft and intentional damage to property. His name has not yet been released.

The burglaries occurred over four days at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Authorities say additional arrests are expected.